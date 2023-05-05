United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $168.76. The firm has a market cap of $910.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

