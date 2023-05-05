Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Reiterated by 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 582.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 556,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

