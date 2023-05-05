Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.98. Urban One shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 22,864 shares.

Urban One Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urban One by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

