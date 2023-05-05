USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

USAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 234,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -181.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

