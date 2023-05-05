Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 44,878 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Synopsys worth $282,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.09. The stock had a trading volume of 167,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,337. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

