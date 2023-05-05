Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,572 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $452,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.46. 687,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

