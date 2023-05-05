Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 3.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,146,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 1,825,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,227. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.