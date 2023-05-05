Van ECK Associates Corp Has $165.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.43% of Fortinet worth $165,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3,682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,911. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

