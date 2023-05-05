Van ECK Associates Corp Has $172.59 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,666 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $172,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $180.63. 1,520,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,107. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

