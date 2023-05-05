Van ECK Associates Corp Has $331.45 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Analog Devices worth $331,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.14. 1,317,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,065. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

