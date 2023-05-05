Van ECK Associates Corp Has $519.89 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,230,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,411 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.64% of Gold Fields worth $519,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of GFI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,573,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

