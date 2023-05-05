Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $190,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $51.23 on Friday, reaching $407.70. 1,176,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.