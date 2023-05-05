Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 465,134 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465,134 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.13% of Etsy worth $170,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 2,561,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,964. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.