Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 13.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.72. 343,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

