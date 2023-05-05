Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.67

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 4721676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

