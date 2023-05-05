Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $114,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 3,137,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,954. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

