Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.31. 334,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,091. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

