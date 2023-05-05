Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,646 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $149,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 79,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.44. The company had a trading volume of 727,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

