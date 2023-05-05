Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VTI stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,678. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.