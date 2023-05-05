Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 923,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,113. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

