Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.10 million.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

