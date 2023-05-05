Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.32 and traded as high as C$23.01. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 3,401 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCM shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of C$549.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
