Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 10,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.
VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
