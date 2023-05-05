Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 10,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

