Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Up 4.6 %

Veracyte stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 774,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 881.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

