VerifyMe (VRME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 73.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.