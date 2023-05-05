Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

