Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $211.93.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

