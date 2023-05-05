Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $243.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.76 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

