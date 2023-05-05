Vertcoin (VTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,005.86

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.13 million and $66,005.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,567.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00298035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00534404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00404284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,686,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

