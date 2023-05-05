Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $380.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

