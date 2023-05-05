Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $54.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Viasat will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

