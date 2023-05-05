Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $54.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Viasat will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.