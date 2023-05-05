Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

VIAV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 269,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

