Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,244 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

