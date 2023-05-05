Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VCTR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 102,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.