Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.64. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 73,170 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,757 shares of company stock worth $25,835,048. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.