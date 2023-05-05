Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.64. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 73,170 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
