Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Vistra has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,587,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 172,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

