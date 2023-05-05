Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 822,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

