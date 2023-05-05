VSE Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VSE has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

See Also

