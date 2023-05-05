VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77. 26,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 355,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Several research firms recently commented on VTEX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
The company has a market cap of $721.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
