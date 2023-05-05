VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77. 26,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 355,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VTEX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $721.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 152,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.