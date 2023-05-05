Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.30 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00011129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $90.30 million and $4.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,511.69 or 1.00024293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.2805834 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,548,752.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

