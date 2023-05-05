Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %
Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,501. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
