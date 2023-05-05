Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,501. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.