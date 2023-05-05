W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,047. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

