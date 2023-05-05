Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434,083 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Walmart worth $868,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.