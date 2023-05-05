Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$174.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$175.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

TSE WCN opened at C$188.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$183.59. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 7.9351579 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.