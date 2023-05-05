Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $139.32 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

