Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) recently:

4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00.

4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $40.00.

4/13/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/23/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 129,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

