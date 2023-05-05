Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) recently:
- 4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00.
- 4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.
- 4/24/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $40.00.
- 4/13/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 3/23/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.
- 3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 129,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.85.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
