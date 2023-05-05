Weil Company Inc. Sells 22,314 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,766 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,774 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

