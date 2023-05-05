Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

