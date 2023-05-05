Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $510.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $458.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.52.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,581. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

