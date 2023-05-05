Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

WFC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 16,123,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

