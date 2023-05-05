Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 16,123,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.